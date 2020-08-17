Somali security forces on Saturday evening killed four al-Shabab militants in a fierce fight in Burdhubo town in the southern region of Gedo, an official confirmed on Sunday.

Abdul Rahman Abdullahi Ali, deputy governor of Burdhubo town in charge of security, told journalists that al-Shabab fighters attacked a base run by government forces in the town, but the army repulsed and pushed them back.

“The militants sneaked through farmlands in the town and ambushed our forces, but we fought them back bravely, killing four of them,” Ali said.

He added that the situation returned normal and the forces are continuing with operations to secure the safety of the town.

The latest clash came barely three days after Somali National Army killed 16 al-Shabab militants and injured 20 others in a fierce fight in BaadWeyn town in the central region of Mudug.

The government forces have recently stepped up operations against al-Shabab extremists in central and southern regions, but the militants are still hiding in the rural areas of those regions conducting ambushes and planting land mines.