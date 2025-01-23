Four Ministerial Nominees to Be Vetted by Ghana’s Appointments Committee

Four ministerial nominees are set to undergo vetting by Ghana’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The nominees include Ali Adolf G. John, designated for the Northern Region, John Kwadwo Gyapong for the Oti Region, James Gunu for the Volta Region, and Rita Akosua Awatey for the Eastern Region.

The committee’s review will focus on their qualifications, professional experience, and plans for the development of their respective regions. The outcome of the vetting process will play a crucial role in shaping the leadership in these important regions of Ghana moving forward.