All four beneficiaries of the MTN BRIGHT Scholarship scheme who pursued various degree programmes at the University of Cape Coast graduated with 1st class honours during the 53rd Congregation of UCC.

They were Francis Chempa, BSc Information Technology), Elvis Attah (BSc Biochemistry), Seth Kofi Pobee (Physician Assistant), and Samuel Appiah (B.Com Finance).

The four expressed gratitude to MTN for the kind gesture, saying they could not have achieved the feat without its support.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Seth Kofi Pobee, said the scholarship covered the cost of tuition, accommodation, and monthly stipends.

Sharing how difficult campus life was before MTN came to their aid, Mr Pobee recounted how his financial difficulties affected his grades in the early stages of his studies.

He said the scholarship brought relief to them, and boosted their morale as students, and ultimately contributed to their academic achievement.

The Scholarship scheme was initiated by MTN Ghana Foundation and has so far benefited about 300 students.