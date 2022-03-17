Four Palms Bet bonuses you need to test once the bookie becomes available in Ghana

Almost every online bettor likes having access to different promotions. Whether this person is from Ghana, Bulgaria, India, or the U.S., most people are thrilled that they can use additional funds and other perks while playing. Unfortunately, learning more about specific bonuses offered by betting platforms is not easy, even for sites like Palms Bet. The good news is that Nostrabet’s review allows you to find out everything about Palms Bet Bulgaria and the promotions it provides with little to no effort. Despite the fact that most of the site’s clients are from Bulgaria, this online betting operator can be accessed by foreign punters using different IP-changing tools.

Palms Bet is yet to open its doors to punters in Ghana, but by the looks of it, this will happen sooner than we think. The site will have to compete against many other top-rated betting operators, which is why it needs to provide special bonuses. Although there might be some differences, we assume that Palms Bet will feature the promos mentioned below.

Welcome proposal

The fact that Palms Bet offers a welcome proposal for its clients from Bulgaria is not surprising. Nowadays, online bookmakers and casinos use those things to gain more popularity and new clients. The brand mentioned in this article is not an exception because it provides Bulgarian bettors with as much as 200 BGN.

Of course, Palms Bet will have to adjust its welcome proposal once it decides to operate in Ghana. Besides changing the currency, the company will probably need to provide a more substantial bonus because it needs to stand out from the other betting sites.

Big jackpot for sports punters

Since this iGaming company is one of the leading sportsbooks in Bulgaria, it provides a couple of intriguing bonuses for sports. One of them is the option for people to win a jackpot if they predict pre-selected football matches. Despite the fact that the Palms Bet analysis from Nostrabet shows that this brand offers tons of football betting markets, bettors who decide to participate in this offer will only have to choose between the 1×2 variations.

Palms Bet chose this jackpot to focus on football because this sport attracts loads of customers in Bulgaria. Fortunately, this also applies to Ghana because football is the most popular option in the African state. In other words, we won’t be surprised if this bookie decides to provide the same bonus.

Free Spins

Every online casino in Ghana offers free spins to promote its slots. Needless to say, Palms Bet will most likely join other iGaming companies once it decides to offer its services in the country because it already provides a similar reward to its Bulgarian clients.

Aside from the welcome offer for the casino section, Palms Bet is known for some of the most innovative casino bonuses. One of them can provide you with up to 100 free spins every day, as long as you make a qualifying deposit.

Interestingly, the number of free spins Bulgarian punters will have access to depends on how much money they deposit. In order to use this offer to its full potential, punters need to add at least 50 BGN to their accounts. With that being said, the minimum deposit amount to use this offer is 20 BGN.

VIP Program

One of the easiest ways for Palms Bet to make a name for itself in Ghana is by providing regular punters with different rewards. That’s why we think it is just a matter of time before the operator decides to create a loyalty program. The latter is accessible in Bulgaria, and it gives local iGaming fans the chance to unlock six different levels, depending on their activity.

Each level has its perks because it provides additional cash. We won’t go into more details about the VIP program in Bulgaria because it will have different rules in Ghana. So, be sure to read everything about it before making your first deposit.