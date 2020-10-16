Four parliamentary aspirants have filed nominations to contest the Hohoe Constituency seat on December 7.

Mr John-Peter Amewu, 57, Minister of Energy, filed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket. He is an Engineer and Energy Expert, who hails from Hohoe.

Professor Margaret Kweku, 57, a Medical Practitioner, who hails from Lolobi, filed on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

The National Democratic Party is represented by Bali Emmanuel, 25, a sales person from Akatsi and Mr Oyie William, a 37-year old farmer from Santrokofi, is contesting on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party.