Four people missing after torrential rains hit Ethiopia’s capital

Four people are missing after torrential rains hit Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa, local officials disclosed Sunday.

The Addis Ababa City Administration Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission said in a press statement that torrential rains, which hit residential areas of the Lafto sub-city late Saturday, flooded riverside areas of the sub-city.

The statement said the four victims who were from the same family went missing after their house was swept away by floods, with the youngest victim being a three-year-old toddler and the oldest one being a 46-year-old woman.

The Addis Ababa City Administration Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission is currently conducting a search operation to retrieve the bodies of the four missing people.

Addis Ababa and surrounding areas are currently enduring torrential rains as areas of Ethiopia that were hit by seasonal drought conditions are starting to get some rain. Torrential rains which hit parts of Ethiopia’s Southern region left at least 13 dead earlier the past week. Enditem