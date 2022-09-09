Four persons escape death at Biriwa

Four persons narrowly escaped death when a long trailer with registration number TG 7588 BF, lost control and fell on its side at Biriwa in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region.

The four persons, two traders and their children who were trading at the roadside, quickly ran for their lives upon noticing the trailer had lost control and was falling towards them.

However, the trailer fell on some food items including tomatoes, pepper, kenkey and cassava being sold along the highway.

The trailer, loaded with general goods according to eyewitnesses, lost balance on a speed bump around 1000 hours.

A resident of Biriwa told the GNA that such accidents was rampant on that spot with more than 10 accidents recorded in a period of one year.

Residents blamed the situation on the speed bump which is sloppy and steep.

Alhaji Iddriss Rasheed Haruna, senior Disaster Control Officer of Mfantsiman National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) when contacted, told the GNA that he witnessed a similar accident recently.

He called on the Ghana Highway Authority to conduct a technical assessment of the speed bump and reconstruct it to avert accidents.

He also stated that the NADMO would engage chiefs of the area to assist the Municipal Assembly to relocate the traders on the highway to a designated market.

Meanwhile, the disaster control management team have been at the scene to ensure free flow of traffic.

Mr. Idan-dan-Nelsolelsol Emmanuel,Emmanuel, the Assemblyman for Biriwa Electoral Area, disclosed that the bump was constructed 10 years ago after an agitation by youths of the area over rampant accidents on the stretch.

However, the bump had now become a major threat to road users, and it would be prudent for the authorities to pay attention to the development to avoid fatalities, he added.