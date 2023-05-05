Four persons state intentions to contest for CPP Flagbearer position

Some four prominent members of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have stated their intention to run for the party’s Flagbearership fixed tentatively for June 10, 2023.

They are; Mr. Bright Oblitei Akwetey, a legal practitioner, Nana Akosua Sarpong Kumankumah, the party’s Chairperson and Leader, Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, a legal practitioner and former General Secretary of the party, and Dr. Onzy Nathan Kwame Nkrumah, a current Vice Chairman of the party.

According to information obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Mr. Akwetey had picked and paid GHc20,000.00 as fees for nomination papers, while the other three were anticipated to pick and file their forms by Thursday, May 11.

According to the CPP flagbearership timetable, the allowed fees are as follows: GHc20,000.00 for nomination forms, GHc200,000.00 for filing fees, and GHc230.000.00 for grassroots mobilisation funds.

The party opened nominations on April 20, 2023; aspirants were expected to complete and file nomination papers on or before May 11, 2023; nominees will be vetted on May 12 and 13, 2023, with the National Executive Council meeting slated for June 9, 2023.

The Presidential Delegates Congress of the party would be held on June 10, 2023, and its presidential candidates would be out doored on June 12, 2023.