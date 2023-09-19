Four plantation workers killed in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

At least four plantation workers have been killed in Cameroon’s restive English-speaking region of Southwest, local authorities said Monday.

The workers of state-run Pamol Plantations were killed in Lobe village of the region at 10 p.m., local time, Sunday, by a “gang of unknown armed men,” said Solomon Mbile Tapea, general manager of Pamol Plantations, in a statement.

“The motive behind this attack and killings remain unknown,” Tapea said, calling on the government and security forces to “take necessary measures to improve the security situation within” the plantation camps.

Since 2018, separatist fighters who want to paralyze the government’s plantations and cut off its revenue have carried out numerous attacks on the company and its workers, according to security reports.

There has been fighting between government forces and separatist fighters in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest since 2017 after separatists made a bid to create an independent nation in the regions.