Four police officers killed in Kenyan border region

Four Kenyan police officers were killed on Monday when their vehicle was ambushed by gunmen in the Liboi border region, police said.

Northeastern regional police commander Rono Bunei said the deceased were traveling in a private vehicle when they ran into an ambush between Liboi and Kulan area near the Somalia border.

Bunei said in a security report that a joint security operation is underway to recover the stolen firearms and track down the bandits.

Witnesses said the attackers, who are believed to be al-Shabab militants who crossed from the nearby Kenya-Somalia border, escaped with the officers’ guns.

A police officer who declined to be named said the deceased officers were robbed of three AK47 rifles and an unknown number of bullets in the first incident to happen in the area.

Bunei said they had intensified operations in the area to tame the gang movements.

The incident came a week after police in the area recovered foodstuffs and other paraphernalia that the terrorists were using before escaping, giving an indication of their activities and plans in the area.

The killings came days after four officers were killed in the coastal Lamu county in a similar attack.

The government has blamed ethnic profiling that is linked to political inclinations around elections, the looming voter registration drive and land disputes as the primary causes of the latest attacks and displacements in Lamu. Enditem