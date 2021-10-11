Four remanded over alleged conspiracy to kill Asona Royal Family head

The Agona Swedru District Magistrate’s Court has remanded four people from the Asona Royal Family of Agona Kwanyarko into police custody for allegedly conspiring to kill the family head.

The pleas of Kennedy Adjie, Gyasie Oduwa also known as Joseph Koomson, Eric Frimpong and Lawrence Amoo aka Sokodie, who are all from the Kwanyako Asona Family, were not taken.

The Court, presided over by Mr Isaac Appeatu, remanded them to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the matter to re-appear on Thursday, October 14.

Narrating the facts of the case before the court, the Prosecutor, Police Inspector Mariam Maboah, said an informant reported to the Ofaakor Police that three men at Agona Kwanyarko in the Central Region with sponsorship from a chief had contracted him to kill Opanyin Ebo Essandoh, the Head of Asona Royal Family.

He was also to injure anyone who may accompany Opanyin Essandoh to a site where the operation would take place and to bring to them a bag containing land documents he had been carrying.

The informant played an audio he recorded when the transaction was ongoing to justify his report at the police station.

The Family Head, Essandoh, was later invited by the police and after the voice recorder was played, he identified the voices as persons from sections of the Royal Family, Ms Maboah said.

The case was transferred to Agona Swedru Police command since Agona Kwanyako is under its jurisdiction and the informant was asked to arrange with the culprits to meet on Saturday, October 2, at Awutu Obrechire for the operation, the prosecution said.

On that day the police went and laid ambush and when they arrived at the scene they were apprehended, the Prosecutor said.