Four Rising Stars, One Continent: Apple Music Unleashes the Next Wave of African Talent

From South Africa to Nigeria, Ghana to East Africa — meet the unstoppable artists shaping the future of African sound.

Apple Music is proud to announce the latest additions to its prestigious Up Next artist development program, spotlighting four bold and boundary-pushing acts across the continent: Xowié (South Africa), Syemca (Nigeria), BhadMayors (Ghana), and HEVI (East Africa). Each of these artists is not only redefining their genre but also representing the rich, diverse soundscapes of their regions on a global stage.

South Africa

Xowié

Genre-bending and unflinchingly honest, Xowié fuses R&B, pop, and reggae to deliver empowering anthems rooted in authenticity. With her latest single, “Nobody’s Fool”, and an upcoming EP ALLO (A Little Long Overdue), the KwaZulu-Natal native is poised for global recognition.

Nigeria

Syemca

From The Voice Nigeria to the global stage, Syemca blends highlife, R&B, and afrobeat into a deeply emotional sonic journey. His upcoming EP BIPOLAR showcases powerful lyricism, vibrant rhythms, and a sound that’s as heartfelt as it is experimental.

Ghana

BhadMayors

This Afrofusion duo of brothers brings a youthful, energetic twist to the Ghanaian scene. With their debut album The Good, The Bhad, The Terrible, BhadMayors explore themes of ambition, freedom, and modern African life through a fresh blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop.

East Africa

HEVI

Tanzanian singer-songwriter HEVI is a rising force from Njombe, Makambako. With Afrobeat, R&B, and Bongo Flava influences, her emotionally rich storytelling and hit singles like “My Rider” signal the rise of a powerful voice in East African music.

As part of the Up Next program, these artists will be featured on Apple Music’s Up Next playlist, a genre-agnostic showcase of rising stars hand-picked by Apple Music editors from across the globe. With global heavyweights like Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, and Victoria Monét as alumni, this program continues to be a launchpad for artists destined for stardom.

Listen to the Up Next playlist here: apple.co/3eITdJ