Four Senior faculty members win grant to host 2023/2024 NMT in Ghana

Four Senior Faculty members from four universities have won a grant from the German Academic Exchanges Service (DAAD) to host the 2023/2024 National Multiplication Training (NMT) project in the country.

They include Dr Mrs. Vida Korang of the Catholic University of Ghana(CUG), Dr Sewoenam Chachu, of the University of Ghana, Professor Anthony Amoah of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) and Prof Joseph Adjei of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Giving an overview of the programme in an interview with the media in Sunyani, Dr Korang, the Project Team Lead, explained the NMT under the ‘Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies (DIES)’ of DAAD sought to promote the development of higher education management in developing countries.

The programme is on “Adoption of Effective Internationalisation Strategies in Technical Universities in Ghana with the main aim of enhancing their effective internationalization strategies and it is to be implemented from August 2023 to July 2024.

Dr Korang said the project was expected to build the capacity of the participants in internationalization and implementation of a change project in the field of internationalization using the Project Action Plan (PAP) framework.

The University of Potsdam, Germany, and CUG are the project implementing institutions, she stated, and added it would be co-facilitated by the project team with support from two national and international experts for 25 selected international officers and/or

faculties performing functions relating to internationalization from Technical Universities.

Under the project implementation, Dr Korang explained a two-phase training programme in Project Management and Internationalisation of Higher Education Institutions was scheduled February and June 2024 to offer hands-on training and discussions with peers and experts.

Participants would develop their skills as trainers through various didactical inputs and exercises and the training would further be complemented by an online onboarding phase.

Dr Korang said the first phase of training was slated February 23 to February 26, 2024 in Sunyani, with the second phase to be held at GIMPA in Accra.

The goal of the workshop is to introduce participants to various internationalization strategies that Technical Universities can adopt to ensure operational excellence.