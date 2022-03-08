Four soldiers killed in road accident in northeast Somalia

Four Somali soldiers were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in Nugaal region, northeast Somalia Monday.

The state-owned Somali national television reported that the casualties were part of a convoy who were escorting the President of Puntland State Said Deni Said Abdullahi Deni to Garowe town.

The car accident occurred on the road between Dangorayo and Garowe in Nugaal region Monday, the television reported.

The cause of the accident has not been established by the police but the deceased were bodyguards attached to the regional leader’s security detail. Enditem