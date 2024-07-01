Four Sri Lankan Fishermen Die After Consuming Unknown Liquid from Sea

Urgent action is needed off the coast of Sri Lanka as four fishermen have tragically lost their lives, and two others are fighting for survival after ingesting an unidentified liquid found in bottles retrieved at sea.

According to local media reports, the sailors, on a routine fishing expedition approximately 320 nautical miles from Tangalle, mistakenly believed the bottles contained alcohol.

The Sri Lanka Navy disclosed that efforts are underway to provide medical assistance to those still on board the fishing vessel Devon, as bringing them ashore promptly for treatment posed logistical challenges.

Director General of the Sri Lankan Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Susantha Kahawatte, confirmed the navy’s efforts to alert other nearby crews who may have received similar bottles. The incident has sparked protests in Tangalle, urging immediate medical attention for the surviving sailors.

In a united front with local authorities, the navy is conducting an investigation to determine the nature of the liquid and its potential hazards, ensuring a thorough and comprehensive approach to this tragic incident.

The BBC is actively seeking further clarification and comments from Mr. Kahawatte and the Sri Lanka Navy regarding the ongoing response and investigation into this tragic incident, recognizing the importance of keeping the public informed and involved.