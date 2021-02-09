Four students and staff of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER) have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to data of reported cases at the University’s Clinic.

This was disclosed in a report by the Executive Committee of the University’s Academic Board after an emergency meeting based on information received from the institution’s COVID-19 Response Team, held in Sunyani.

The report signed by Mr. G.K Anane, Senior Assistant Registrar (ASA) and Secretary to the Executive Committee stated that all the affected persons were self-isolating while, contact tracing in line with the national and UNER’s COVID-19 response protocols had commenced.

The report said based on the situation the Executive Committee adopted teaching and learning working activities to facilitate academic work and to help reduce physical contact among students and lecturers.

It said lecturers were encouraged to conduct online assessments, home assignments and examinations, adding that face to face lectures would be reduced from two hours to an hour to reduce possible infection while online lecture session would be increased to two hours.

The report said lecturers had been directed to use online learning platforms and technologies to augment the University’s module platform, adding that lecturers were again encouraged to record lectures and make same available in online and offline version to the students.

It gave assurance that the University would continue to explore other alternative teaching and learning platforms to aid academic work in such difficult times.

According to the report, the University had adopted a shift working schedule for administrative staff to reduce the possibility of infection, indicating that the Registrar would soon announce details of it.

It implored students and staff to always wear face and nosemasks and observe social distancing, saying the University had provided veronica buckets and other necessary materials to encourage proper and constant hand washing with soap under running water.

The report stressed prevention of COVID-19 spread and infection “is a collective responsibility” and therefore “appealed to staff and students to adhere to all the COVID-19 Protocols” by acting “responsibly to protect ourselves and those in our community who may be more vulnerable”.