Four students qualify for Sanitation Solutions Challenge finals

The second edition of School’s Sanitation Solutions Challenge scheduled for September 19, 2021, will see four brilliant students battle for the ultimate crown of the “Child Sanitation Diplomat”.

The four finalists are Naziru Mawadatu from Damongo Girls Models, Annabe Ankonu from Suhum MA Experimental School, Emmanuella Vanderpuye from John Wesley Methodist School and Gladstone Nachinab from Etoile Royale Educational Centre.

The four students were adjudged the best out of 10 after they excelled in the semi-finals round dubbed the “The Masters Encounter” held in Accra on Wednesday.

The grand finale dubbed: “The Battle of Champions” will be featured on “What Do You Know” programme on Ghana Television come Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A total of 175 entries were received from students around the country for this year’s challenge, with participants asked to address issues on maintaining sustainable sanitation solutions if they were to be higher government officials.

Mr Attah Arhin, Technical Director of the World Vision Ghana Water Health Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, in his address at the competition, said the challenge was to encourage children to take roles in sensitising the public about the need to keep the environment clean.

He said it was also to make children agents of change to help improve sanitation in the country.

“The challenge is to encourage children to co-create sustainable solutions to sanitation challenges around them and to advocate the removal of barriers and increase access to improved sanitation particularly in basic schools,” he said.

Ms. Neriah Tettey, a student of the Silicon Valley International School, won the maiden edition of the Challenge and has embarked on numerous sensitisation programmes to help change attitudes.

The School’s Sanitation Solutions challenge was launched in September 2019 by the World Vision Ghana and its partner Kings Hall Media.