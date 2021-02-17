The Toronto Police has arrested three men and a woman as suspects who killed Ghanaian-Canadian Michael Oppong Berchie 23, in Toronto on February 8, 221.

This was contained in a news release issued and signed by Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, corporate communications for detective Leslie Dunkley of Toronto Homicide Unit and posted on its public website on February 16, 2021.

Toronto Police said, the tree suspects Kevon Shemar Foo 24, Day Juan Francis 21 and Jasanthan Kandiah, 21 all from the City of Toronto were arrested on February 13, 2021.

All the three suspects were each charged with first degree murder, attempt to murder and discharge of fire arm with intent and they appeared in court at Old City Hall on Sunday February 14, 2021.

According to the Toronto Police, as a result of these arrests, search warrants were executed at various locations including one on Sunday February 14, 2021 at a residence in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu, disclosed that officers found 9mm rounds of ammunition and 40 calibre rounds, an extreme magazine loaded with 9mm rounds, a loaded automatic Kalashnikova [AK-47] rifle and a loaded magazine with 7.62 mm rounds.

She further disclosed that on Sunday February 14, 2021 Jessica Madeleine Roy 20, of Toronto was also arrested and charged with three counts of careless storage of ammunition, careless storage of fire arm, unauthorized possession of a fire arm, possession of fire arm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited fire arm with ammunition and two counts of possession of a prohibited device.

Jessica Madeleine also appeared in old City Hall court on Monday February 15, 2021.

Michael Oppong Berchie 23, Ghanaian-Canadian was shot and killed on February 8, 2021, around 9:47 p.m. at Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue area in Toronto.

The Toronto Police said, it responded to a radio call for the sound of gunshots in the aforementioned community in the city.

According, two people were in a vehicle one of them a man, suffered gunshot wounds and when he was transported to trauma center he was pronounced deceased.

Eye witnesses told Toronto Police officers that multiple gunshots were heard and a vehicle was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and the deceased was later identified as Michael Oppong Berchie from the city of Brampton.

“Two suspects described as being in all dark clothing were observed fleeing the scene in the suspect vehicle, which was described as a light-colored four-door compact SUV.

“It was later seen travelling westbound Lawrence Avenue West and southbound Dufferin Street” the Toronto Police disclosed as it appeal to the general public as resulted in the arrest of the four suspects and the seizure of fire arms and ammunitions over the weekend.