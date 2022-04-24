Four suspects of armed robbery killed in Cameroon’s Far North region

Four suspects of armed robbery have been killed in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to the police.

The suspects, notorious for hostage-taking and looting, were killed during a joint military and police operation in Mokolo town of the region, the police said.

Police presented the corpses of the suspects to the press Thursday night, stating that security forces opened fire after they discovered them hiding in a cave on the outskirts of the town.

“The armed bandits were operating under the guise of terror group Boko Haram, meanwhile they had no links with Boko Haram fighters. They have been terrorizing civilians,” the police said while presenting the suspects.

Cameroon’s Far North region has been experiencing insecurity since 2014 due to attacks on soldiers and civilians by Boko Haram. Enditem