Four things that the Bulgarian online casinos have to chance before they become available in Ghana

Even though some gambling websites focus only on one country, most top-rated brands want to be available in several jurisdictions. The fact that they can be accessed in multiple countries usually has a positive effect on the number of players. That’s the reason why some online casinos decide to apply for a license in every country they want to work in.

Speaking of licenses, Bulgaria is one of the countries where every operator needs to get a permit from the regulating authorities. The same applies to Ghana, one of the best countries in Africa when it comes to online betting. The betting legal framework is similar in both countries, so once you visit Betenemy, you will see that there are trusted Bulgarian online casinos where you will find some brands open for Ghana. Of course, these operators offer slightly different options in both countries because Bulgarian and Ghanaian gamblers have different tastes.

While it is true that some online casinos are already accessible in the two countries, others are yet to get a permit. Needless to say, there are several things that the iGaming operators in Bulgaria will have to change before they become available in Ghana, so let’s check them.

The language options

Despite the fact that Bulgaria and Ghana have some similarities in the gambling framework, there are also loads of differences. One of them is the language, which means that the Bulgarian online casinos have to offer their platform in English. Ghana is one of the many places in Africa where people speak various languages, but English is the official one.

The payment solutions

Besides the language options, one of the most significant differences between online casinos in Bulgaria and Ghana is the payment options. People in both countries can use popular e-wallets and digital currencies, but this is where the similarities end. Those who go over Betenemy’s list with the best Bulgarian online casinos that will become available in Ghana will see that they often offer options, such as ePay and other Bulgarian payment alternatives.

Sadly, those things are not available in Ghana. Local online punters use different kinds of mobile payment options, which means that the Bulgarian online casinos will have to add those options to their portfolio.

Other betting sections

Even though there are several exceptions, most online casinos in Bulgaria offer a few additional betting sections. The most common one is the sportsbook, but some places have a poker client and even a game called Aviator.

All of the things mentioned above are popular in Ghana, which means that the Bulgarian online casinos will probably offer them. However, since Ghana’s gambling laws are not as strict as the Bulgarian ones, some of the best international gambling sites are also accessible. This means that the Bulgarian online casinos will have to step up their game and add even more selections to put up a challenge against the biggest brands in Europe.

More sophisticated security features

Another important thing that companies in Bulgaria have to consider before they become available in Ghana is the security features. Some brands will have to offer even more sophisticated options because the African country is often one of the places where hackers try to steal people’s personal information. As a result, even some leading brands offer several SSL certificates and at least two valid licenses.