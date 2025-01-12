Four Top Candidates Emerge for Key Bank of Ghana Roles Under Mahama

As President John Mahama begins assembling his team, four prominent names have surfaced as potential candidates for top positions at the Bank of Ghana, including the Governor, Deputy Governors, and Board roles.

These individuals are believed to be in the running to lead the central bank during Mahama’s second term.

The list of potential candidates includes James Agbo, widely known as Togbe Afede, Farihan Alhassan of Stanbic Bank, Dr. Johnson Asiama, and Alhassan Andani, a former Stanbic Bank CEO. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with the current leadership, led by Dr. Ernest Addison, to step down amicably, mirroring the smooth transition in 2017, but with certain settlements in place.

Other names have also emerged, including Mona Quartey, the former Deputy Minister of Finance. However, sources suggest that Quartey, who reportedly views the Bank of Ghana role as a demotion, is still in discussions regarding her potential appointment.

Togbe Afede, a seasoned businessman and founder of several companies, is considered one of the leading contenders. Despite his 67 years of age, Mahama is reportedly drawn to his extensive experience, including a decade-long tenure as a Board Member of the Bank of Ghana from 2003 to 2013. Afede, a known supporter of Mahama’s party, has been an advisor and backer over the past eight years, even amid public criticism of the party in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Critics, however, argue that he can be unpredictable and difficult to control.

Dr. Johnson Asiama, a former second Deputy Governor under Mahama’s first administration, is another strong candidate. A monetary policy specialist with over 20 years of experience at the Bank of Ghana, Asiama has also served in several key financial institutions, both within Ghana and across the West African region. His recent campaign proposals for significant economic reforms in Ghana, including tackling corruption and promoting efficient capital allocation, have made him a notable figure in the financial sector.

Farihan Alhassan, a seasoned banking professional with over 17 years of experience, is currently the Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Ghana. Alhassan, a Tamale native and an alumnus of both Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Ghana, is reportedly close to the Mahama family, particularly Ibrahim Mahama. His experience in commercial banking positions him as a potential candidate to lead the Bank of Ghana’s financial strategy.

Lastly, Alhassan Andani, a former CEO of Stanbic Bank and a mentor to Farihan Alhassan, is another name being considered. Andani has an extensive background in banking and finance, having previously served in various corporate leadership roles. His experience in agriculture and finance, along with his mentorship role, could make him a valuable addition to the team.

As discussions continue, President Mahama is expected to make his final appointments in the coming weeks. The decisions made will play a crucial role in shaping Ghana’s financial landscape and its economic recovery strategy.