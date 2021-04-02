Four peacekeeprs were killed in an offensive against a complex attack on their camp in Aguelhok, Mali’s northern region of Kidal, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) confirmed on Friday in a press release.

“This April 2, 2021, at about 6:15 a.m., the peacekeepers valiantly repulsed a complext attack launched by several heavily armed terrorists on the camp of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Angelhok,” the UN mission said.

A provisional toll shows four peacekeepers were killed and some others injured, it said, adding that the injured were evacuted by helicopters for medical cares.

In the press release, MINUSMA strongly condemns this “despicable terrorist attack”, and reiterates its determination to protect the populations and world peace.

The UN peacekeeping mission did not precise the nationality of the deceased peacekeepers. Ten MINUSMA peacekeepers have lost their lives during their mission this year.