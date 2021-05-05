Weightlifters
The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has selected four weightlifters to represent Ghana at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier in Madagascar.

Three of the four lifters were selected after series of domestic trials last week.

The selected weightlifters were Captain Christian Amoah, Winifred Ntumi, and Sandra Mensimah Owusu.

They would be joined United Kingdom based Forrester Osei, in Madagascar for the one-week final qualifier for the quadrennial games.

The team is expected to leave Accra early next month for the championship that is expected to be held in the Madagascan capital, Antananarivo, from May 16-23, 2021.

Amoah and Osei were just a few points away from landing safely in Tokyo, and are heavily tipped to seal it off in May.

Osei is said to have booked a place in the Games after an imposing performance in an individual event, but that would only be confirmed in Madagascar.

