Fourth edition of Ghana Models Awards slated for September 18

The fourth edition of the Ghana Models Awards, Ghana’s premiere professional modelling awards scheme will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Accra City Hall, Accra Metropolitan Assembly Headquarters.

The awards scheme celebrates modelling talents both of Ghanaian and non – Ghanaian descent who have excelled in the modelling industry in Ghana in over 24 different categories.

According to Mr. Jerry Wonder Sampson, Founder and the Executive Director of the Ghana Models Awards, this year’s event would echo the need for model agencies to be empowered in order to transform the modelling industry from entertainment to business for national economic development.

He stressed the need for professional modelling agencies to be equipped for progress, adding that so much money can be made from the modelling sector through the creation of jobs.

“If Advertising Agencies agree to work with Model Agencies in Ghana at mutually beneficial pay rates for professional jobs, we could be looking at a new string of businesses in modelling which would not just be popular on social media, but have the figures to show on the balance sheet”, he said in an interview.

Furthermore, he called on the enforcement of Advertising policies and laws to protect Ghanaian models.

“It is stated in the laws of the Advertising Association of Ghana that all models used on advertising materials in Ghana should be Ghanaian; unless the advertisement requires a foreign model which may be due to a particular character or storyline of the advert.

“But, nowadays, we see huge corporate institutions in Ghana being represented by models from online platforms which offer cheap fees and no royalties for their use. This is a big threat to the modelling industry in Ghana and we must attend to it immediately,” he said.

Ghanaian Canadian International Supermodel Nini Amerlise who is the ambassador for this year’s awards will be in attendance at the event likewise Miss Grand International Abena Akuaba from the United States of America.