Fourth edition of ‘Ongalicious’ Ghana Cooks reality show launched

The fourth edition of the “Ongalicious Ghana Cooks, the Family Edition” reality show has been launched with GH₵100,000 cash prize up for grabs.

The launch of the fourth edition themed: “Developing Ghanaian Food Entrepreneurs Through Innovation and Culture” would see 12 yet to be selected families display their cooking skills in various modern Ghanaian cuisines over a 13-week period.

Mr. Samir Sadaoui, Commercial Director at Promasidor Ghana Limited, speaking at the launch said they look to identify culinary talents through this competition thereby nurturing them to become great industry chefs, food critics, restaurateurs, among others.

“The show is driven with a primary objective of empowering aspiring chefs as well as promoting indigenous and modern Ghanaian cuisine to Ghanaians and the world at large.

“The food business is a multi-billion-dollar industry and has great career opportunities that can be tapped into. Identifying great culinary talents through this initiative and grooming them to become great industry leaders, such as chefs, restaurateurs, food critics or culinary experts, I believe this would create jobs and add value to the Ghanaian economy,” he said.

He also intimated that as the market leader in the seasoning market they deemed it imperative to lead the discussion of growing talent that can help the promotion of Ghanaian food culture and the platform also serve as the corporate social responsibility.

Madam Harriet Kumi Boateng in her address on behalf of Madam Janet Edna Nyame. Executive Director for the National Commission of Culture (NCC) stressed the need to create competitions such as this to enable the promotion of food tourism.

“The NCC is mandated to ensure the growth and development of our culture through the promotion of our foods, clothing, among others. Our foods do differentiate us from others thus giving us a unique identity and even promotes tourism.

She entreated families involved in the competition to exhibit their skills and teach Ghanaians the different types of food from the various regions in the country and wished them well.

Families interested to partake in biggest cooking reality show in Ghana, can log onto Onga Ghana social media platforms for more details.

The competition which was launched in 2015 has changed of numerous participating individuals and families giving them unique brand experiences as well as opportunities in the food industry.