Fourth Paa Grant awards held in Takoradi

Adamus Resources Limited, a gold mining company in the Ellembelle district of the Region, has been adjudged the best mining company for 2022 under the Paa Grant Business Medal awards.

The awards launched in 2019 by the Regional Coordinating Council is to recognize, particularly the contributions of the private sector to the Region’s economic growth and also become an avenue for the discussions of new industry trends to improve operations and general profitability.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, said the WRCC was poised to coordinate and implement strategic events to help open new avenues for businesses and motivate the youth to venture into entrepreneurship.

The focus, he said, included Tourism, Agribusiness, Mining, Hospitality and International Business.

The Paa Grant Business Medal awards was on the theme: “The Potential for Trade and Industries for Sustainable Development.”

The Regional Minister said, “We strategically selected August 4, to honour businesses that have excelled and to trumpet the good works of patriots like Paa Grant and the legendary Jacob Wilson Sey.”

“These two great sons of Ghana and the Western Region sacrificed their ideas, beliefs and cash to position Ghana well and what they did way before independence using their hard-earned cash had served Ghana well”, he noted.

He commended Star Ghana Foundation for evolving the Awards Event for the past two years to include conversations that were geared towards new trends in businesses and to offer solutions to the never-ending challenges of business and private sector endeavours.

Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Chairperson, Board of the Minerals Commission, noted that the Commission had commenced the implementation of its new regulations which had increased the number of goods and services to be provided by local businesses for companies in the mining sector.

She said the purpose of the Regulations while advancing businesses would also create jobs.

The Board Chairperson said, “Our quest to build more local businesses would improve in-country spending and sustain economic development.”