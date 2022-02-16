FOX News International to Debut in Africa

FOX News Media’s Global Streaming Service Adds Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zambia to Distribution

Service Now Reaches 44 Countries Worldwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News International, FOX News Media’s global streaming service, announced it will expand distribution into Africa, increasing its reach to 44 countries worldwide. Beginning February 17th, the service will be available in Egypt, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Zambia.

The expansion marks the first time FOX News Media content will be available on the service throughout the continent of Africa, where it is accessible for download via iOS, tvOS, Android and Fire TV. Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of on-demand programs, FOX News International delivers thousands of hours of FOX News Media content to countries throughout Europe, South America, Asia and now, Africa. Notably, the service experienced double-digit growth across all engagement metrics in the fourth quarter of 2021, its highest performing quarter since launching in August of 2020.

Priced at $6.99 per month, FOX News International is currently available through iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV connected TV devices.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International, as well as the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

