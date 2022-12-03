Framers advised to adopt modern technologies

Ms Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West has encouraged farmers to be more innovative and adopt modern technologies to make farming a more lucrative and profit-oriented business.

Speaking at the Municipal observation of the 38th National Farmers Day celebration at the Mexico Basic School in Tema Community 2, Ms Adukwei Addo reiterated that agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy, hence, farmers should embrace change and be innovative to see the increase in agricultural productivity.

She emphasised that the theme, “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition,” situates the importance the government places on agriculture in enhancing a productive nation and economy, as a developmental agenda as a nation cannot be achieved without a conscious attempt to improve the agricultural sector.

Ms Adukwei Addo encouraged backyard gardening adding that the Assembly looks forward to adopting programmes to enhance home consumption and excess harvest to serve as means of income.

The Tema West said the Assembly is encouraged by the number of young people, including women, who are getting involved in agriculture, stressing that through proactive programmes by the government more persons have been realising that agriculture can be a very lucrative career.

“With our various linkages, including the tourism sector, our farmers are seeing that the sector is viable and can provide a pathway for success.

“I am truly encouraged to see the increasing number of young persons that have been coming into the sector and seeing it as building a future for themselves and their families,” Ms. Adukwei Addo said.

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency citizenry in Tema West to make a conscious effort to have land that can be used for farming to be able to provide the constituency with what they eat.

Mr Dan Acquaye the Executive Director of Agri Impact Limited who was the Chairman for the event expressed gratitude toward the achievement of the farmers and urged farmers in the Municipality to keep producing on a large scale.

Mr Acquaye appealed to the government to focus and invest in agriculture and farmers since without them we have no food and future.