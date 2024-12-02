France Admits World War II Massacre of African Troops

President Emmanuel Macron acknowledges the unprovoked killings of Senegalese soldiers demonstrating for equal treatment and salaries

Historical Review

It has been 80 years since the French military authorities gunned down hundreds of African troops from Senegal during World War II.

On this anniversary of the incident, President Emmanuel Macron finally admitted that the atrocity took place yet has not offered any adequate compensation to the descendants of the people impacted in December 1944.

France along with other European states not only colonized Africans in order to exploit their natural resources and labor they were compelled to serve in the colonial armies during both the first and second imperialist wars. As a result of the drafting of Africans into the imperialist military forces, there were numerous demonstrations against racial discrimination related to disparate treatment and pay.

In 1915 in the-then British colony of Nyasaland (now Malawi), Africans rose up with arms to resist the attempt to force them into military service during World War I. Although this rebellion was quelled, it represented an ongoing legacy in the struggle against European domination.

The unresolved issues emanating from the conclusions of World War I led to internal and international disputes over the character of domestic political rule and the carving up of the territories of Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific. After the 1914 -1918 World War I, there was the rise of fascism in Europe during the 1920s and 1930s and the subsequent eruption of another imperialist war between 1939-1945.

German soldiers under Adolph Hitler launched an offensive into France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands in May-June 1940. Italian fascist troops commanded by Benito Mussolini later intervened on the side of the Nazis. The French government and military were rapidly defeated ushering in the Vichy collaborationist regime headed by Marshal Philippe Petain.

This series of events ended conventional fighting in what was called the Western Front until the allied landings at Normandy on June 6, 1944. Less than one year later the war had ended in Europe with the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union’s Red Army victorious.

African Troops and French Imperialism

It was in 1857 that the first regiment of the Senegalese Tirailleurs (Riflemen) were formed in West Africa. Even at this time France was dependent upon their African conscripts to maintain its control over colonial territories in the region.

In later years, Paris recruited Africans from beyond the Senegalese area throughout West and Central Africa. The principal task of these soldiers was to uphold the security and profitability of the French colonial system.

Although the backgrounds of these Africans were not limited to Senegal, these soldiers were described by the adjective sénégalais since this is where the first African Tirailleur units were formed. They served France in several military adventures, including World War I (where they provided approximately 200,000 troops, more than 135,000 of whom served in Europe and 30,000 of whom died. During World War II, their numbers were 179,000 troops, when 40,000 were deployed to Western Europe. Other similar regiments were raised in French colonized North Africa from the Arab and Berber populations of Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. These units were called tirailleurs nord-africains or Turcos. Tirailleur regiments were also organized and deployed in Indochina (southeast Asia) to fight against the liberation movements. French colonial authorities called these units Vietnamese, Tonkinese or Annamites Tirailleurs.

The December 1, 1944 murder of African troops, known as the Thiaroye Massacre, was carried out after the soldiers were returned to Senegal having been captured and imprisoned by the fascists during the Battle of France in May-June 1944. During this seizure of France by the German military, 120,000 troops from the colonial territories were imprisoned most of whom were from West and North Africa.

Their racist treatment by the Germans was atrocious. An estimated 1,500 were executed while being held at internment camps. After the Battle of Normandy and the allied routing of the Germans in France, the African troops were liberated. They were transported back to Senegal in November 1944 by the British Navy and housed at the military camp at Thiaroye.

The overall racism and disorganization of the French military sparked discontent among the Senegalese Tirailleurs. The soldiers were angry about their mistreatment by the French military officers and the failure to pay their salaries. French military authorities deployed machine guns and other heavy weaponry outside Thiaroye in an attempt to intimidate the African troops into submission.

In a report published by the New York Times, it says of the December 1, 1944 incident:

“Around 9:30 a.m., they fired more than 500 rounds of ammunition within 15 seconds, according to archives consulted by Martin Mourre, a French historian. The first official death toll mentioned 35 West African deaths — an ‘indispensable surgical operation,’ an act of self-defense against armed and aggressive men, claimed the French officer in charge, in a report written days later. But historians from France and Senegal say that the real death toll is probably closer to 400, and that the West African soldiers were not armed.” (https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/01/world/africa/france-senegal-thiaroye-massacre.html)

Macron’s acknowledgement of the Thiaroye Massacre has not satisfied the people of Senegal today. The newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye wrote a letter to his French counterpart Macron saying that much more needs to be conveyed by Paris in regard to the 80th anniversary of the massacre.

The French newspaper Le Monde reported that President Faye has emphasized:

“It’s a big step. I congratulated President Macron on his courage and his choice to call things as they are. It reflects a positive state of mind, and the French authorities’ willingness to work together to uncover the truth. Yet that’s still not enough. We still don’t know how many people were killed, nor why, how or where they were buried. Archives and archaeological digs will allow light to be shed on part of the story. Members of the committee of historians we set up to restore the truth are currently in France. With the declaration by President Macron, we hope they will have access to the full French archives.” (https://www.lemonde.fr/en/le-monde-africa/article/2024/11/29/bassirou-diomaye-faye-there-will-soon-be-no-more-french-troops-in-senegal_6734553_124.html)

Nonetheless, Macron claims that all of the archival materials have been shared with the relevant interests. In making such a statement it is quite obvious that Paris, which remains a colonial and neo-colonial power, is committed to upholding its imperialist legacy in Africa and other geopolitical regions.

The Struggle Against French Imperialism Continues

Over the most recent period, several former French colonies in West Africa have ordered the withdrawal of imperialist troops from their countries. In Niger, which is one of the largest uranium-producing states in the world, the French Foreign Legion and the Pentagon have been forced to withdraw their troops along with a drone station.

In Burkina Faso and Mali as well, there is tremendous anti-French sentiment prompting these two states along with Niger to form a new Alliance of Sahel States (AES). These three states have formally withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after they were suspended for their refusal to abide by the dictates of Washington and Paris.

In these states mass demonstrations against French and U.S. influence have been marked by the flying of their national flags alongside that of Russia. Military advisors and equipment have been supplied by the Russian Federation in order to battle the purported “Islamic” rebels who are backed by the imperialists and their surrogates in Ukraine.

A recent conference held in late November in Niamey, the capital of Niger, drew people from three continents expressing their solidarity with the anti-imperialist movement in the Sahel. The gathering represents the resurgence of revolutionary Pan-Africanism which is aimed at promoting unity and the sovereignty of all states on the continent.

Radio Havana Cuba reported on the Niamey conference saying:

“In Niamey, capital of Niger, more than two thousand people from three continents celebrated the International Conference of Solidarity with the peoples of the Sahel, an event organized by Pan-Africanism Today and the Organization of the Peoples of West Africa. Activists, political leaders, trade union representatives and members of African social movements and communities around the world gathered at the event to demonstrate anti-imperialist support for the people of the Sahel. Delegates shared their perspectives on joining forces and discussing the way forward for the people of the Sahel. The organizers used the meeting to highlight the struggle of the Sahel, and to inspire deeper global solidarity in the struggle for justice, dignity and economic resilience. ‘The Niamey Conference demonstrates anti-imperialist support for the people of the Sahel. It says that all West African peoples support this experience and will work to ensure that the same is done throughout West Africa. It is very important that we show our solidarity, this will give impetus to the struggles of all peoples,’ said Philippe Noudjenoume, first secretary of the Communist Party of Benin and one of the leaders of the West African Peoples’ Organization.”

(https://www.radiohc.cu/index.php/en/noticias/internacionales/370108-africa-international-conference-in-niger-supports-anti-imperialist-struggle-of-sahelian-peoples)

Even within the longtime pro-Western government of Chad a decision has been made to break its military ties with France, the former colonial master. The foreign ministry of Chad said during late November just days after the visit of its French counterpart that “Chad has grown up, matured and is a sovereign state that is very jealous of its sovereignty”.

Consequently, France now is absent from any military presence in the Sahel states. This pattern could very well continue throughout the continent leading to genuine independence and sovereignty.