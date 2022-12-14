France Defeat Morocco 2-0 to Face Argentina in FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday

The French national football team defeated the Moroccan squad in the second semifinal match of FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The match, held at the Al Bayt Stadium, ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the French. Theo Hernandez opened the score in the 5th minute, and Randal Kolo Muani scored his debut goal for the national team in the 80th.

The two-time — and incumbent — world champions reach the final of the World Cup for the fourth time. On December 18, they will face the team of Argentina. On December 17, the Moroccans will play against the Croats in a match for the bronze.