France has engaged in months-long negotiations with Ukraine to tap into the country’s mineral resources, a move aimed at bolstering its defense industry amid growing global competition for critical raw materials, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu revealed Thursday.

The talks, initiated in October 2023 at President Emmanuel Macron’s directive, underscore Europe’s scramble to reduce reliance on adversarial suppliers while aligning economic and military strategies in an era of heightened geopolitical tensions.

“Our defense industry requires access to key raw materials for the next 30 to 40 years,” Lecornu told France Info radio, confirming discussions began after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed partnerships to multiple nations, including the U.S. and France. The minister framed the pivot as both pragmatic and inevitable: “Whether we like it or not, economic issues are intertwined with military and strategic imperatives.”

The disclosure follows Ukraine’s announcement Wednesday of a finalized minerals agreement with Washington, signaling Kyiv’s push to leverage its untapped mineral wealth—including lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements—as it seeks long-term Western support. Analysts note that Ukraine, rich in resources critical for advanced weaponry and green technology, is positioning itself as a strategic partner as it battles Russian aggression.

France’s interest highlights a broader European urgency to diversify supply chains away from dominant players like China, which controls much of the global rare earth market. With defense industries racing to produce next-generation arms, drones, and energy systems, access to these materials has become a national security priority. “This isn’t just about artillery shells—it’s about securing the building blocks of future technologies,” said Clara Marchand, a Paris-based geopolitical strategist.

Yet the talks also raise ethical questions. Critics argue that extracting resources from a war-torn nation risks exploitation, despite Kyiv’s insistence that partnerships will adhere to transparency standards. Others warn that Ukraine’s infrastructure, battered by nearly two years of conflict, may struggle to meet export demands without significant investment.

For France, the move aligns with Macron’s vision of “strategic autonomy”—a doctrine emphasizing reduced dependency on external powers. But skepticism persists. “Can Europe truly decouple from China while relying on a country embroiled in Europe’s largest land war since 1945?” asked energy analyst Marc Durand. “The logistics alone are a minefield.”

As global powers jostle for resources, Ukraine’s mineral reserves have become both a lifeline and a bargaining chip. For Paris, the gamble is clear: securing materials today could mean securing influence tomorrow—provided the cost, in blood and treasure, does not outweigh the prize.