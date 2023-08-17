France has never used its own money to help Africa – Brad Rohrs

In a viral TikTok video, Brad Rohrs, President of the Rohrs Team, highlighted a significant issue concerning France’s relationship with Africa, specifically in terms of economic assistance.

He argues that historical colonial ties between France and several African nations have resulted in a complex economic landscape, where France benefits from Africa’s resources while not substantially contributing to its development.

Rohrs points out that France’s colonial history in Africa has left a lasting impact on the continent’s economic structure.

This influence becomes particularly evident in the control France wields over the creation and management of currency in 14 African countries that were once its colonies. This control extends to the currency utilized within these nations, a situation that raises concerns about their economic sovereignty.

Central to Rohrs’ argument is the claim that France has a significant role in the creation and management of the CFA franc currency used in these African countries. This control over the currency allows France to exert influence over economic policies and monetary decisions within these nations.

One noteworthy point he raises is that for every billion CFA francs printed, France reportedly receives a substantial portion, estimated to range between 20 to 40 million CFA francs. This practice has been criticized for perpetuating economic imbalances and essentially transferring wealth from African countries to France.

Proponents of Rohrs’ perspective assert that African nations should have the autonomy to manage their own currency systems. This would enable them to establish greater economic self-reliance, generating their own aid and fostering sustainable economic practices. By breaking away from the current system, these nations would aim to reduce their dependence on external powers like France and take more control over their economic destinies.

In essence, Brad Rohrs’ TikTok video highlights the concern that France’s historical influence in Africa has resulted in an economic dynamic where African countries do not receive proportional benefits from their resources and economic activities.