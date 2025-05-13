France Leads Global Shift Away from Dollar Dependence, Study Shows

France is spearheading efforts to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, according to a new study by The Forex Company, which ranks countries based on gold reserves, alternative currency trade agreements, and dollar holdings.

With a de-dollarization score of 69.66%, France tops the list, holding 72.2% of its foreign reserves in gold and actively using non-dollar currencies for trade. The country’s strategic pivot reflects a broader trend among nations seeking financial resilience amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Argentina follows in second place (53.25%), prioritizing trade diversification over gold accumulation, while Singapore (48.24%) and Brazil (47.79%) leverage alternative trade pacts despite minimal gold reserves. Indonesia (47.08%) and Japan (43.71%) round out the top six, though Japan’s vast $1.27 trillion dollar reserves underscore its cautious balance between diversification and traditional alliances. European nations like the Netherlands (37.47%) and Turkey (30.42%) rely heavily on gold but lag in adopting alternative currencies, whereas Spain (24.57%) and Switzerland (20.88%) remain anchored to the dollar despite substantial gold holdings.

The study highlights two distinct strategies: European and Asian economies increasingly favor gold as a hedge, while others, particularly in South America and Southeast Asia, prioritize bilateral trade agreements in local currencies. France’s approach combining robust gold reserves with active currency diversification positions it as the most comprehensive example of de-dollarization. By contrast, Switzerland and Japan, despite significant gold stocks, retain deep dollar ties, reflecting their roles as global financial hubs.

A spokesperson for The Forex Company noted that the shifts signal a “strategic realignment” rather than an abrupt abandonment of the dollar. “Countries are prioritizing resilience through diversified reserves and trade practices,” they said. “Gold’s resurgence and regional currency agreements are early indicators of a recalibrating global financial architecture.”

The findings arrive as BRICS nations expand local currency trade and central banks accelerate gold purchases, with global demand hitting a 55-year high in 2023. France’s lead, however, remains an outlier. Its gold-heavy reserves, bolstered by decades of accumulation, contrast sharply with Argentina’s reliance on ad hoc trade deals to offset economic volatility. Meanwhile, Singapore and Brazil exemplify mid-sized economies leveraging trade networks to mitigate dollar exposure without overhauling reserve structures.

For smaller economies like Indonesia, the focus on regional partnerships underscores the challenges of reducing dollar dependency without substantial reserves. Japan’s cautious stance, meanwhile, mirrors its balancing act as a major U.S. ally and a nation eyeing ASEAN trade integration.

While the dollar remains dominant in global trade and reserves, the study suggests a gradual but persistent shift toward multipolar finance. As nations like France chart hybrid paths melding gold’s stability with agile currency strategies the ripple effects could redefine liquidity, debt markets, and international sanctions frameworks in the coming decade.