France Partners Ghana To Develop New Olympic Sport For Ghanaian Youth

The Ghana Breaking Federation in collaboration with Africa Breaking Academic with the support of the French Embassy in Ghana is organizing a five day Workshop at the Nima Mamobi Community Library.

The programme is a high level training seminar designed to build and support dance athletes development geared towards the promotion of Breaking as a new Sport discipline for Paris 2024 Olympics Games.

Three French delegates from Attitude Association France are in Ghana for the programe.

Thomas Raymond, President of Attitude Association, BBoy Thomas khalifu and Huze Philippe, a DJ are training the participants on how to score with music beats, branding, leadership skills and others.

The Africa Breaking Academy is a sport creative-led organization in Ghana that promotes Dance sport and Hiphop Culture in Ghana and Africa.

The Founder / President of Africa Breaking Academy and Ghana Breaking Federation, Nana Tuffour Okai aka Bboy Lyricx indicated this strategic partnership on FSPI 2023/2024 is to improve the skills , level and understanding of Breaking as a professional sport among dancers in Ghana.

The three French nationals took the participants through the Breaking exciting course.

Nana Tuffour thanked all partners and sponsors as well companies and institutions that have supported them over the years and the workshop, namely the French Embassy, KGL, Attitude, Ghana Olympic Committe, National Sports Authority and the media.

He noted that Ghana is getting there in Breaking gradually, and will represent at the Olympic Games.

Participants, both male and female came from all over, including Accra, Cape Coast, Elmina, Takoradi, Koforidua and Kumasi.