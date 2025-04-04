France Reaffirms Support for Morocco’s Sovereignty Over Its Sahara – French FM

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot reiterated

France’s position, expressed at the highest levels of government, supporting Morocco’s

sovereignty over its Sahara.

“Just a few months ago, we made clear our position: the present and future of Western Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, as a direct consequence of the Moroccan autonomy plan,” Barrot stated during a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

“There are no other realistic or credible solutions today,” he stressed, emphasizing that this is part of “a lasting and mutually acceptable political solution within the framework of the United Nations, and we support UN efforts towards this dialogue.”

In this context, Barrot underlined that he will have the opportunity “to discuss this in a few days with my Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, in Paris.”

French President Emmanuel Macron had previously expressed this stance in a message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI in July 2024, affirming that “France considers that the present and future of Western Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty.”

Macron had reaffirmed “the unwavering position of France on this issue of national security for the Kingdom” and asserted that his country “intends to act in alignment with this position both nationally and internationally.”

Macron also reaffirmed this position during a historic address before the Moroccan Parliament

Macron also reaffirmed this position during a historic address before the Moroccan Parliament on October 29, as part of his state visit to the Kingdom.

“And I reaffirm it here before you. For France, the present and future of this territory lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty. Autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this question must be resolved,” the French Head of State underlined.

on October 29, as part of his state visit to the Kingdom.

“And I reaffirm it here before you. For France, the present and future of this territory lie within

the framework of Moroccan sovereignty. Autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the

framework within which this question must be resolved,” the French Head of State underlined.