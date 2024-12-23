France Shifts Focus in Africa, Strengthening Ties with Ghana and Expanding Economic Influence

In recent years, France has significantly recalibrated its approach to Africa, moving beyond traditional policies to foster deeper, more diversified economic, cultural, and political ties.

Under President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership, France has distanced itself from past practices, opting for a more transparent and mutually respectful relationship with its former colonies and other African nations. This shift includes a focus on cultural influence, loyalty, shared history, and, most importantly, mutual respect.

Macron, keenly aware of France’s troubled reputation in Africa, has worked to change the narrative surrounding the country’s historical actions and policies on the continent. His administration has championed a new approach that appeals to Africa’s dynamic sectors, including entrepreneurs, intellectuals, artists, and youth, as well as the African diaspora. The goal is to foster deeper engagement with the continent through initiatives that build upon a legacy of cooperation and promote long-term partnerships.

A key manifestation of this shift is France’s support for African economies through events like the Ambition Africa conference, organized by Business France. The annual gathering serves as a platform for French companies to enter the African market, facilitating partnerships with local businesses and reinforcing economic ties. Ambition Africa has grown to be a crucial event, where ministers, business leaders, and delegations from across the continent meet to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and forge strategic collaborations.

The 2024 edition of the conference placed a special emphasis on Africa’s market potential, encouraging French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make Africa a focal point of their growth strategies. Discussions covered a wide array of sectors, including agriculture, energy, transportation, artificial intelligence, sports, and the circular economy. These conversations reinforced the vision of co-development, industrialization, and innovation—principles that drive the continent’s collaboration with France.

Macron’s policy shift has also extended to financial support for Africa’s development. The 2021 “Financing African Economies” summit in Paris, while not fully meeting its ambitious goals, underscored France’s role in addressing Africa’s fiscal challenges. Among its notable outcomes were pledges to provide debt relief for countries like Sudan and calls for the International Monetary Fund to allocate Special Drawing Rights to support African economies, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Importantly, Macron’s revised approach is not confined to former French colonies. Countries such as Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa have increasingly become integral to France’s economic strategy. Over the past decade, France’s focus has broadened, targeting dynamic, high-growth nations outside the traditional Francophone sphere. This shift is evident in France’s growing economic exchange with sub-Saharan Africa, with exports to non-UEMOA countries now constituting a larger portion of trade.

Ghana-France Economic Ties Strengthen

One of the most notable beneficiaries of this evolving relationship is Ghana. The Ghana-France Economic Report for 2023-2024 highlights the expanding economic cooperation between the two nations, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy, and sustainable development. France has invested over €1.4 billion in various projects in Ghana over the past three decades, including key initiatives like the €50 million Kpong Generating Station Retrofit, aimed at enhancing electricity supply in Greater Accra, and the €47.9 million Tumu-Han-Wa Transmission project, which strengthens the country’s electricity distribution network.

Further investment is seen in urban infrastructure projects such as the €37.5 million Kumasi Roads and Drainage Extension Project, as well as the €40.5 million Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project, both of which focus on improving living conditions through better infrastructure.

The French government has also been a significant contributor to state-owned enterprises in Ghana, with notable investments in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Ghana Grid Company, and the African Development Bank. These efforts underscore France’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ghana’s growth across key sectors.

Trade between the two nations has also flourished. In 2023, French exports to Ghana totaled €261 million, a 10% increase from the previous year, while Ghanaian exports to France rose by 22%, reaching €374 million. Although France continues to experience a trade deficit with Ghana, these figures reflect the growing strength of the bilateral economic relationship, particularly in sectors like agriculture, machinery, and energy.

As a result, France remains one of Ghana’s most important trade partners in Europe, and both countries continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as agri-food, energy, and transportation. Macron’s renewed focus on Africa, and especially Ghana, highlights the shifting dynamics of global economic engagement and the increasing importance of long-term, sustainable partnerships.