France condemned the announcement by the Israeli government to build 800 new housing units in the settlements in the West Bank, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“France calls on the Israeli authorities not to implement these decisions. All parties are urged to avoid any unilateral measures that could undermine the two-state solution based on international law and the agreed parameters,” said the statement.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a press statement sent to Xinhua that the decision to construct 800 new units in the West Bank’s settlement was a response to killing an Israeli woman near Jenin two weeks ago.

Palestine condemned the decision, reiterating that “settlement is illegal and violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2334.”