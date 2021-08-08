France to Send 160 Firefighters, Over 50 Vehicles to Help Greece With Wildfires

France will additionally dispatch 160 firefighters and more than 50 vehicles to assist Greece with fighting forest fires, the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Sunday.

“France will send additional resources to help Greece in the spirit of European solidarity: two convoys of 160 people [firefighters] and more than 50 vehicles [fire trucks] will arrive there at the beginning of the week,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

Greece and other countries in the southeast Mediterranean region have been suffering from strong wildfires in recent weeks due to the worst heatwave since 1987.

On Saturday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the situation with wildfires raging across the country was improving and pledged to make the restoration of the burned territories his top priority.