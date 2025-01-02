France to Withdraw Armed Forces from Côte d’Ivoire by January 2025, President Ouattara Announces

French armed forces will withdraw from Cote d’Ivoire “as early as January 2025,” Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced in his New Year’s message on Tuesday, stressing that the withdrawal will be “concerted and organized.”

“We have decided on a concerted and organized withdrawal of French forces from Cote d’Ivoire,” said Ouattara, revealing that the 43rd Abidjan Marine Infantry Battalion (BIMA), stationed in Port-Bouet, a suburb of Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d’Ivoire, would be “handed back to the armed forces of Cote d’Ivoire in January 2025.”

He added that the 43rd BIMA, which has been stationed in the West African country since 1978 under defense agreements signed with France, would be named “Camp Ouattara Thomas d’Aquin” after the Ivorian army’s first chief of staff.

The presence of the French military in Cote d’Ivoire is estimated at about 900 troops.