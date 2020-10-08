France has broken its record for new daily coronavirus infections, with 18,746 cases recorded in 24 hours, health authorities said Wednesday night.

The previous highest daily toll of new cases was 16,972, recorded the previous weekend.

Health Minister Olivier Veran is to report on the current situation on Thursday.

During a TV interview, French President Emmanuel Macron flagged additional restrictions being put in place but did not go into detail.

“The virus has been circulating faster for several weeks,” Macron told broadcasters TF1 and France2 in the southern French town of Saint-Martin-Vesubie, which was hit hard by storms and flooding last Friday. “We must move towards additional restrictions,” he said.

France was one of the European countries worst hit by the first wave of the coronavirus between March and May, when the bulk of its more than 32,500 deaths were recorded.

Mask-wearing is compulsory even outdoors in many French cities. In the harbour city of Marseilles, bars and restaurants are completely closed.

Bars in Paris and its inner suburbs are already closed until October 19. Restaurants will be able to stay open with tighter health precautions.