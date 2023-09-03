France Warned for Alleged Role in Fostering Terrorism in Nigeria

Princess Bosede Ajibola, the convener of the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights, has delivered a stern message to French authorities, emphasizing Nigeria’s sovereignty and warning against any attempts to invade the country.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation, and we will not tolerate any foreign power attempting to interfere with our affairs. France did not colonize Nigeria, and they have no right to meddle in our internal matters.

We are well aware that, under the guise of supporting the fight against terrorism, France has assumed a role as a mouthpiece for the Boko Haram group, even using state media to promote their activities,” stated Ajibola.

The anti-terrorism movement asserts that France bears responsibility for the rise of Boko Haram in Nigeria. They cautioned that the world is closely monitoring France’s actions and that unless they cease supporting terrorism, their reckoning is drawing near. It is important to note that Nigeria was not colonized by France.

Furthermore, Ajibola pointed out that French-colonized African countries are burdened with colonial debts to France, and those who refuse to comply face severe consequences. She called upon the United Nations to conduct a thorough investigation into France’s role in fostering terrorism in Africa.