Francis Antwi wins Team Courage Table Tennis Championship

Francis Antwi of the Hope Table Tennis Foundation defeated Prince Aklie of the Ashiaman Table Tennis Club 2-0 in the finals to win the second edition of the Team Courage Table Tennis Championship played at the Seven Great Princes Academy in Accra.

The keenly contested competition, which was organized and sponsored by Courage Nanevie, a former table tennis star now based in the United States, saw both players exhibiting their prowess in the sport, but it was Antwi who managed to carry the day.

On their way to the finals, Antwi edged out Derrick Asibey 2-0, while Aklie defeated Simon OseI 2-1 in the competition which saw 20 participants.

In the Girls segment, Mary Naa of Diamond Star Club beat Joanetta Borteye of Rising Star Club 2-1 to emerge champion.

Courage Nanevie who presented the prizes to the deserving winners said the competition was his personal contribution towards the development of the sport in the country and also to help the young ones to develop their talents.

“Table Tennis entails a lot of physical and mental activities and therefore I want the young talents to get accustomed to the important rudiments of the sport to become successful’, he said.

The former Tennis Star said he was highly encouraged by the level of patronage and interest shown in the competition among the young talents.

He expressed the hope that he would continue to offer t he necessary support to the young talents in the ensuing years.