Francis Faki Amanquah Foundation Supports Six KNUST Students with Scholarships

The Francis Faki Amanquah Foundation (FFAF), an international non-governmental organization (NGO), has awarded scholarships to six students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) studying Computer Science and Computer Engineering.

The latest scholarship presentation, held last Friday at KNUST, marks the second time the Foundation has extended such support, following a similar initiative last year that benefited five female students from the university.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mrs. Mercy Bruce-Amanquah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FFAF, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to increasing access to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for Ghanaian women.

“We are here today to present scholarship awards covering tuition, accommodation, stipends, and laptops to six deserving young women studying Computer Science and Computer Engineering. This initiative is aimed at encouraging them to pursue careers that will enable them to make a global impact with their skills,” she stated.

Mrs. Bruce-Amanquah explained that the Foundation was established in memory of her late husband, Mr. Francis Faki Amanquah, an alumnus of KNUST with a deep passion for education, particularly for the empowerment of women in STEM.

Citing global statistics, she noted that only 28% of the STEM workforce comprises women, with Ghana’s figure standing at just 30%. She attributed this to the lack of female role models in STEM fields, which the Foundation seeks to address.

In addition to financial support and laptops, she disclosed that the Foundation will provide mentorship to scholarship recipients to guide and inspire them throughout their academic journey.

Professor David Asamoah, Pro Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, expressed gratitude to FFAF for its impactful initiative. Addressing the Foundation’s representatives and the Faculty of Computer Science and Computer Engineering, he emphasized that such support plays a crucial role in enhancing student success.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to work hard, stating that their dedication would justify the continuation of the scholarship programme in collaboration with the International Programmes Office, allowing more students to benefit in the future.

Speaking to this reporter, Christabel Benewaah, a Level 200 Computer Science student, expressed her appreciation for the scholarship, noting that the support will motivate her to excel academically.

Another beneficiary, Isabel Naa Norkor Noye, highlighted the timeliness of the financial assistance, stressing that it had come at a critical moment in her academic journey.

Other recipients, including Delali Mina Torgah, Khadija Ndaiya Kamil, Ikhlas Adeola Abdul-Sattar, and Ampem Kobi Afriyie, also extended their heartfelt gratitude to the FFAF Foundation for providing them with the opportunity to pursue their education without financial burdens.

The Francis Faki Amanquah Foundation continues to make strides in promoting STEM education for women in Ghana, ensuring that young talents receive the necessary support to thrive in their respective fields.