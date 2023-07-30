Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur replaces late Emmanuel Tetteh on GOC Board

Mr. Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) was on Saturday, July 29, 2023 elected unopposed to replace the late Emmanuel Tetteh of the Judo Federation on the Ghana Olympic Committee Executive Board.

The calm Extra Ordinary Congress in the year 2023 took place at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium Conference Room where some few security officers were on duty to maintain order.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, the GOC President chaired the meeting.

In attendance was Vice Presidents Nawuko Afadzinu and Mohammed Mahadi as well as Secretary General Sahnoon Mohammed.

Members of Congress comprising Olympic and Non Olympic Sports delibrated on issues including a breakdown of the Budget and expenses at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Report on the current state of the OlympiAfrica facility at Amasaman, International Olympic Committee Solidarity Funds and Team Ghana’s preparation and presence of the Committee as the country hosts the next 13th African Games, amongst others.

Members of Congress demanded accountability, probity and sanity especially in matters involving funds.

The President listed some Federations that have benefited from GOC funds since 2017.

The Basketball Association was assured that some Solidarity funds due them would be delivered, while others like Rugby, Scrabble, Badminton and Canoe / Rowing also pleaded for support.

The Tennis Federation announced the qualification of the Golden Rackets from Africa Zone 4 to Zone 3.

The Table Tennis Association is organizing a Masters and Celebs Tournament at the Sports Emporium on August 4, 2023.

Some Federations were represented by first timers at the Congress.