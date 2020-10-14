Mr. Francis K. Kusi, the Sunyani East Parliamentary Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is a team builder and committed goal-getter.

He is a founding member of the PPP and identifies deeply with the ideals and strongly believes, upholds and defends the philosophies and ideologies of the PPP.

Apart from being industrious, hardworking, competent, and accessible and a selfless person, Mr Kusi has vowed to be accountable to his constituents, if he was given the nod to lead and raise the bar for constituency’s governance.

Born on October 3, 1989, he started his early childhood education at the St Mary’s Preparatory School and he was elected Assistant School Prefect in his final year, where he served with diligence and unflinching dedication in 2004/2005.

In his formative years, Mr. Kusi lived with his Uncle, Monsignor Joseph Marfo Gyimah, a Senior Catholic Priest, who had influence in his life and imparted to him virtues of honesty, commitment, fellow-feeling, hard work, compassion and selflessness.

As a staunch Catholic and native of Yaw Sae, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality, and a royal from the “Mmrasa Abusua’ of the Sunyani Traditional Area, the PPP parliamentary candidate gained admission to study at Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) after he passed his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He was a dedicated chorister and a mass server at high school, where he obtained his West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in General Arts.

In 2009, he gained admission to the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre, near Sunyani and travelled to South Africa, where he enrolled in Bank Teller Certificate Course at Coltech Training College Africa in Cape Town in August 2012, during his college days at CUCG.

He offered BSc. Economics and Business Administration, and majored in Human Resource Management.

On completion, at the CUCG in 2013, Kusi did his mandatory national service at the Atebubu /Amanten D/A Junior High School as a teacher in 2013/2014 and further enrolled at the Department of Maritime Studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa in 2014.

In 2014/2015, Mr Kusi volunteered and worked as a teacher at Prestwich Primary School in Cape Town and through the Phoenix Study Support, he enrolled for the NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety at Cape Town in 2015.

He also studied at the SIMA Oil and Gas Upstream Division, where he was awarded a certificate in oil and gas, and he started his post-graduate studies in Education at Catholic University in 2015/2016 academic year and did his teaching practice during the post-graduate studies at Twumasikrom JHS in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Mr Kusi’s interest in sports and soccer management made him venture into football administration and became the Vice-Chairman of D.C United Football Club, one of the best second division clubs in the Bono Region in 2015 – 2017.

He is ingrained with Catholic disciplinary conduct, due to his training at Catholic Institutions, which includes; St Mary’s, OWASS and CUCG.

Mr. Kusi served as an accredited Observer during the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections for the Sunyani Catholic Diocese.

He was initiated into the Christ the King Commandery #393 as a Knight of St. John International member and also inducted into the Rotary International, Sunyani East Chapter in 2017 as a member.

Currently, Mr. Kusi is a philanthropist and an entrepreneur who provides direct employment for six young people.