Francis Nhyiraba Charity Foundation organizes free blood donation exercise

The Francis Nhyiraba Charity Foundation, in collaboration with the Church of Pentecost, has organized free blood donation and medical screening for the community at Yeji in the Pru East District.

The exercise was held to support Yeji Mathias Hospital Maternity Ward to help pregnant women who may need blood during delivery.

Mr. Francis Nketiah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the blood donation exercise was organized to assist anaemic pregnant women requiring blood transfusion.

He stated that once more that 38 members took part in the exercise, in which a total of 25 units of blood were collected, and after screening, 24 units of safe blood were realised, representing a success rate of approximately 96 percent.

Mr. Nketiah added that the Foundation was a non-governmental organisation registered by law in Ghana at the Registrar General Department and was launched on October 30th, 2021.

“The foundation solicited funds to purchase an additional blood bank refrigerator for the hospital from individuals and organizations,” he said.

He said the Mathias Hospital at Yeji had three incubators serving about three different Districts including the Pru East District.

Mr. Nketiah, therefore, appealed to individuals, institutions, organizations, and the corporate world to support them to purchase modern, healthy equipment for the hospital to help save, protect, and preserve lives.

“The foundation had an additional programme titled the ‘Let the Baby Smile’ campaign, through which hampers were given out to mothers who delivered at the Mathias Hospital within a certain period of time,” he added.

Sir. Parisudd Matangi, Administrator of Mathias Hospital, on behalf of the Management Team, expressed gratitude to the NGO and the Church of Pentecost, Yeji, for a successful organization of blood donation, particularly to support expectant mothers during or after delivery.