Francis Torgah tops leaderboard on Day One of Cedrella Open Championship

Francis Torgah from Centre of the World Golf Club led the leaderboard for day one after playing three under course par at the ongoing Cedrella Open Tournament at Safari Valley Resort, Adukrom in the Eastern Region.

Torgah, returned with a total score of 55 points, three points less than the course par of 58 to lead golfers playing in the tournament, which is the second in the series of four for the major tournament dubbed “Road to Obotan”.

He was followed by Lucky Ayisah who played a course par with Yaw Barry finishing third on the leaderboard with 59 points.

Surprisingly, Vincent Torgah, the defending champion also returned with a total score of 59, but placed fifth on countback, while Emos Korblah also returned with a total score of 60 to place eighth on the leaderboard.

In the seniors’ categories Dawuda Mahama returned with a total score of 63 points to finish first on day one followed by Brave Mensah with 65 points and Peter Korsah with 66 points.

Almost 30 professional golfers are currently playing to make the cut on the second day.

Golfers who make it to the cut would play for the prize money at stake.

According to the organisers, the winner of the regular pros would receive a cash prize of GH₡17,000.00 while second place would receive GH₡10,000.00 and the third GH₡7,000.00.

In the Seniors category, the winner would get GH₡5,000.00 with first and second runners-up receiving GH₡ 3,500 and GH₡2,800.00 respectively.