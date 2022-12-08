Francis Xavier Sosu donates to hospital, health training colleges

As part of the intentions of The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Honorable Francis Xavier Sosu (Esq) to ensure that his office is well acquainted with the challenges affecting his constituents and the public institutions within the constituency, he paid a working visit to the Pantang Hospital and Nursing Training Colleges this morning.

The purpose of the visit was to appreciate the services individual staff render to promote better health service delivery and also to be apprised of the issues engulfing the efforts of the staff at the hospital.

This working visit by the MP enabled him to explain to the Directors of these three institutions how they can access funds from the office of the MP. He also took note of the challenges faced by these institutions.

Honorable Sosu also donated Thirty (30 ) Street lights and several medical books to the two different training colleges namely, the Pantang Nurses Training College (Mental) and the Pantang Nurses and Midwifery Training College, and the Pantang Hospital administration.

Madam Mercy Kporku received the donation of Ten (10) street lights and several books on behalf of the Nurses & Midwifery Training College while Dr. Lydia Kanyo Hiamey Hafoba also received Ten (10) street lights and books on behalf of the Nurses Training College (Mental).

Dr. Frank Baning, the Pantang Hospital director, also received Ten (10) Street lights on behalf of the Pantang Hospital.



The staff of the the three institutions thanked the MP, and assured him that the items received will be put to good use.

The team that joined the MP in the donation exercise included the Constituency Executive Committee, MP’s Health project head Dr. Yennusom Maalug, and his team, and the Pantang Ward Coordinator Mr. Adenyo, and the Pantang Hospital Branch members.

Source: Eric Obeng Boateng