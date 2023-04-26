Francis Xavier Sosu feeds children at Salafest

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, has feted children at Madina in Accra as part of this year’s “Sosu Children’s Salafest.”

The yearly event, organised in collaboration with Hayaat Studios and Ham Dan Events, was the third in series held at the end of Ramadan.

The children were treated to food varieties and drinks, after which they were entertained through bouncing castles, musical chairs, eating competition, Quran quiz, fun games, sack race, and tag of war.

Mr Sosu said Eid-ul- Fitr was a special occasion on the Muslim calendar that improved the spirituality of Muslims, reconciled them with Allah while they learnt to forgive one another.

“In a festival like this, children need to be monitored so that they stayed within the bounds of what is morally acceptable”, he said, adding that they would be given mentorship souvenirs to inspire confidence in them to pursue their dreams and careers.

Asked about his fate in the upcoming primaries of the National Democratic Congress, he said he would go unopposed due to the disqualification of his competitor, who was discovered to have leanings to the NPP-led Government.

He said his chances in the 2024 elections would largely be determined by his numerous interventions and projects in the constituency, and that his constituents would certainly extend his mandate to continue his good works.

For the first time the constituency had benefitted from the Islam Project, which supports community members in a range of endeavours.

He mentioned one of the key programmes as ‘makaranta improvement programmes,’ harmonising the curriculum of all education processes and paving the way for the introduction of innovative programmes to make the children knowledgeable.

The Moshie Youth Chief of Greater Accra, Alhaji Mohammed Bashiru, expressed gratitude to the MP for the reforms and interventions for the wellbeing of the Muslim community.