Francis-Xavier Sosu introduces Bill To Restrict Post-Eelection Public Service Appointments

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu, has initiated a new private member’s bill aimed at restricting public service appointments after elections until the swearing-in of a new government.

The bill by the hardworking MP would amend Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution to prohibit the employment of persons to the public service from the day of elections (7th December) on election years to the day of the swearing-in (7th January) of an elected President, and to provide for related matters.

This initiative comes in response to controversies surrounding the termination of public sector workers recruited after December 7, 2024.

Addressing journalists to update them on the new bill, Honourable Sosu argued that last-minute appointments by outgoing governments create governance challenges and should be addressed through legislation.

“By the 7th of December 2028 to the 7th of January 2029, there shouldn’t be any appointments. Once the law is clear on that, the whole issue of people wanting to appoint when they have lost power—only for the new government to also dismiss them because there is no budgetary allocation for them—will be resolved,” he stressed.

He emphasized that ensuring a clear legal framework would prevent unnecessary dismissals and disruptions within the public sector.

“I believe that we can simply cure this by amending the law, and that is why we have put together a proposal, which we are presenting before the Parliament of Ghana. It is currently undergoing review, and once the law is ready, I am sure it will be made known to the people of Ghana,” he added.

The proposed bill is expected to spark discussions on governance practices and the management of public appointments during political transitions.

Currently, in Ghana, Honourable Sosu pointed out that there is no law preventing the President or persons acting on his behalf to appoint people to the Public Services even during election years.

According to him, this gap in the law has led to an abusive practice over the years where series of appointments are undertaken during or immediately after the declaration of election results by the Electoral Commission.

He stated that “This is obviously not good for good governance.”

“As representatives for the people, it is imperative to ensure the passage of a law that prohibits new employment in the public service between the date of the election and the date of swearing-in of a newly elected president.

“By enacting this law, we can facilitate a smoother transition of power; ensure stability in the public service; prevent potential abuse of power; protect the public trust; and uphold the integrity of our democratic processes to deliver a more secure and progressive society,” astute lawyer stated.